 Cookie Consent

Listen to the
soundtrack of your life

Let Music Start Something Priceless

Brit Awards 2018 - Mastercard

Enter your Twitter username to
create the soundtrack of your life.

background image

Enter your Twitter username to
create the soundtrack of your life.

We're creating your personal soundtrack.

background image

We're creating your
personal soundtrack.

Sorry something went wrong.
Please refresh.

refresh
background image

Sorry something went wrong.
Please refresh.

refresh
background image
Twitter avatar

Listen.Share.Enjoy.

Find out how Mastercard are celebrating 20 years as proud sponsor of The BRIT Awards

Mastercard and The BRIT School make it possible. Just type in your Twitter username and we'll use the emojis, key words and pictures you've posted over the past year to translate into a series of unique beats, married together to create your own personalised soundtrack.

This unique technology, the first in the world, unlocks your Twitter account for jokes, tears, anger and declarations of love, and your soundtrack develops over time the more you tweet.

By clicking "Submit", I understand and agree that my personal data will be processed by Mastercard International and its affiliates in the context of Soundtrack of your life as described in the Privacy Notice.

© 1994-2018 Mastercard. Mastercard is an Equal Opportunity Employer.