Find out how Mastercard are celebrating 20 years as proud sponsor of The BRIT Awards

Mastercard and The BRIT School make it possible. Just type in your Twitter username and we'll use the emojis, key words and pictures you've posted over the past year to translate into a series of unique beats, married together to create your own personalised soundtrack.

This unique technology, the first in the world, unlocks your Twitter account for jokes, tears, anger and declarations of love, and your soundtrack develops over time the more you tweet.

By clicking "Submit", I understand and agree that my personal data will be processed by Mastercard International and its affiliates in the context of Soundtrack of your life as described in the Privacy Notice.